Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

