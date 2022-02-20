Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,543 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KemPharm by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KemPharm during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.