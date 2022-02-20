Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.94. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

