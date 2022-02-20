Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $46,000 Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000.

BKMC opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $97.15.

