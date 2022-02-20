BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 344,244 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 344,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $28.10 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

