Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce $467.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $463.81 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

