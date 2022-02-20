Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $48.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.25 million and the highest is $50.86 million. Vericel reported sales of $45.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $157.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.84 million to $159.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.72 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $192.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of VCEL opened at $34.90 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,490.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vericel by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vericel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vericel by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

