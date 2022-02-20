Benchmark Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $55.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

