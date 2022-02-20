JMP Securities Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

DBX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

