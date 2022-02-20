Berenberg Bank Upgrades Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) to Buy

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALFNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Alfen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Alfen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTC:ALFNF opened at $98.00 on Friday. Alfen has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

