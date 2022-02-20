ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ECOM stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

