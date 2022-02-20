DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.65. DraftKings shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 550,795 shares.

The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

