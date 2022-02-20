Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

CDNAF stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

