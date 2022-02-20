Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.22.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.73 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

