Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Increased to GBX 460 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.22) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

