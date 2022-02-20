Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Increased to GBX 460 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.22) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.