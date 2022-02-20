L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Increased to €173.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

