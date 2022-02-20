Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Grows By 28.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eargo by 203,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR opened at $4.81 on Friday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

