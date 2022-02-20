Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.7 days.

Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. Tsuruha has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

