Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.63 Million

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $121.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $123.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $505.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.97 million, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

