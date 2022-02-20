Comparing Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Media 100 and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Media 100 and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mandiant $483.45 million 8.70 $918.57 million $3.81 4.60

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Volatility and Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mandiant beats Media 100 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100, Inc. engages in the manufacture of video editing software and non-linear editing systems designed for professional cutting and editing. The company was founded by Alfred A. Molinari, Jr. in December 1973 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

