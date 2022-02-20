Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $240.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.40.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $222.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.