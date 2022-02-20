Morgan Stanley Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $93.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.55.

ARES stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. Ares Management has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

