Needham & Company LLC Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $38.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. raised their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

