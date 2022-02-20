Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.09 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.