Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.11. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.