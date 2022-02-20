T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $159.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.71.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $141.53 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

