Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in Ryanair’s traffic on a year-over-year basis is encouraging. The carrier’s January traffic surged over 400%. Recovery in traffic is driving the airline’s top line, which soared over 100% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Mainly due to the recovery in traffic, shares of Ryanair have outperformed its industry in a year. The carrier’s efforts to expand its fleet to cater to the recovering travel demand are impressive. Its sound liquidity position is an added positive. However, omicron-induced travel restrictions are hurting the airline’s bookings. Softness in bookings is weighing on the company’s fiscal 2022 outlook. The carrier anticipates fiscal 2022 traffic to be even less than 100 million passengers. Net loss in the period is expected to be as wide as €250-€450 million.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

RYAAY opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after buying an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

