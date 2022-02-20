Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.