Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $266.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $345.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

