Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.26% from the company’s current price.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

