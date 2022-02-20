TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.