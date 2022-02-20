Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of VC stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

