Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.
Shares of VC stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
