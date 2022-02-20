$422.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $422.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.90 million and the lowest is $419.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $260.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.