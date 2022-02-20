Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 421,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

