Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 28,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,533,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

