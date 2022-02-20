Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.3 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $1,419.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,601.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,595.67. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $1,052.01 and a 1 year high of $1,949.92.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.