Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.3 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $1,419.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,601.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,595.67. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $1,052.01 and a 1 year high of $1,949.92.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

