Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Makita stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.97. Makita has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $65.71.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

