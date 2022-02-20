Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 55,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,683,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,480 shares of company stock worth $909,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after buying an additional 1,374,633 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,744,000 after buying an additional 309,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

