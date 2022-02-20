Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,482 shares.The stock last traded at $27.34 and had previously closed at $28.14.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 386.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $12,581,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

