MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 47,224 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 656,565 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

