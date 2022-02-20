Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTOKY. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

