Truist Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.77.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.