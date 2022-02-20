Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $186.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.26. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

