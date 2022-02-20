ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock worth $528,505,040. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

