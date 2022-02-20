Bank of America Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $200.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

