Citigroup Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $98.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $94.50 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

