Celanese Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.
CE opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. Celanese has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $176.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
