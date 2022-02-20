IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

