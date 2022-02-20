Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 490

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.63) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.37).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.54. The company has a market cap of £55.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

