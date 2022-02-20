Barclays Boosts Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OOUT opened at GBX 9.97 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

Get Ocean Outdoor alerts:

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.