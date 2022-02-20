Barclays Boosts Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
OOUT opened at GBX 9.97 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.
About Ocean Outdoor
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.